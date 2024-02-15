BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BWXT. Truist Financial lifted their target price on BWX Technologies from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded BWX Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.25.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of BWX Technologies

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $86.78 on Monday. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $59.06 and a 12 month high of $86.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.63 and its 200 day moving average is $76.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $676,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $7,079,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 967,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,222,000 after buying an additional 216,525 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

