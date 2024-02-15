Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10-$1.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $990-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion. Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.87-$5.97 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Cadence Design Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $311.33.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $3.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $297.06. 269,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,197. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $279.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $189.30 and a one year high of $315.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 25.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,687,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,687,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total value of $190,995.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,350,315.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,178 shares of company stock worth $19,409,553 in the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,974,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,891,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

