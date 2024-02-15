Cadogan Energy Solutions PLC (LON:CAD) Insider Fady Khallouf Acquires 250,000 Shares

Cadogan Energy Solutions PLC (LON:CAD – Get Free Report) insider Fady Khallouf purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £7,500 ($9,472.09).

Fady Khallouf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 5th, Fady Khallouf acquired 273,650 shares of Cadogan Energy Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £5,473 ($6,912.10).

On Tuesday, January 30th, Fady Khallouf acquired 1,150,000 shares of Cadogan Energy Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £23,000 ($29,047.74).

Cadogan Energy Solutions Price Performance

Cadogan Energy Solutions stock opened at GBX 2.75 ($0.03) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.71 million, a PE ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.65. Cadogan Energy Solutions PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2.75 ($0.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 14.50 and a quick ratio of 10.11.

About Cadogan Energy Solutions

Cadogan Energy Solutions PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and condensate in Ukraine. It operates through Exploration and Production and Trading segments. The company holds working interest licenses in the west of Ukraine.

Featured Stories

