Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 20,800 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 208,000.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,810 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1,352.2% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 20,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 19,526 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in Quanta Services by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 21,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth $9,858,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.27.

NYSE PWR opened at $212.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 1.06. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.33 and a 52 week high of $219.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.68%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

