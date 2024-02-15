Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 5,200 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 45.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 42.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on UHS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.07.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of UHS stock opened at $161.76 on Thursday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.69 and a 12 month high of $164.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.90.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.39%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

