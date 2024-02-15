Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 50.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 54,926 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of Allison Transmission worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 64.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 2.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 0.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 4.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 2.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $70.12 on Thursday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.49. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 62.80%. The firm had revenue of $775.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on ALSN

About Allison Transmission

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.