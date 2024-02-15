Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Bumble were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Bumble by 23.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 16,777 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter worth $491,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bumble by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,285,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,123,000 after buying an additional 68,604 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $13.41 on Thursday. Bumble Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.29 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average is $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Bumble from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bumble in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Bumble from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.46.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

