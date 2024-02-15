Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $2.88 Million Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 529.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 198.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in AutoNation by 46.1% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in AutoNation in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in AutoNation by 60.4% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,405 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total transaction of $3,855,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,736,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,755,528.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total value of $11,019,152.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,659,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,303,175.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total transaction of $3,855,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,736,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,755,528.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 493,990 shares of company stock valued at $71,000,958. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation stock opened at $144.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.06 and its 200-day moving average is $144.82. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.26 and a fifty-two week high of $182.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 54.72%. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AutoNation from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.13.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

