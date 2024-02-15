Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $4.02 Million Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $4,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 20,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 10,223 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 127.9% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after buying an additional 38,448 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 230.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 510,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,819,000 after acquiring an additional 356,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 70,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,609,000 after buying an additional 20,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $64,606.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $64,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,102,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,879 shares of company stock valued at $351,607 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXAS. Wolfe Research began coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.06.

Shares of EXAS opened at $62.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of -39.05 and a beta of 1.27. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $58.37 and a 12-month high of $100.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.35.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

