Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $2.92 Million in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 54,700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Masco by 11.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 130,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after buying an additional 13,064 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Masco by 224.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 11,154 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Masco by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,320,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,404,000 after purchasing an additional 711,988 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,884,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,702,000 after purchasing an additional 28,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Masco by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 247,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,204,000 after purchasing an additional 41,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on MAS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Masco in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MAS

Masco Stock Up 1.4 %

Masco stock opened at $73.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $46.69 and a 1-year high of $76.43. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.19.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,111.50% and a net margin of 11.40%. Masco’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.