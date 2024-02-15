Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 19,900 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.06% of Oshkosh worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,692,000 after purchasing an additional 33,470 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 10.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 361,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,545,000 after purchasing an additional 35,488 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter worth approximately $16,325,000. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 134.5% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.88.

Oshkosh Trading Up 2.8 %

OSK opened at $110.44 on Thursday. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $72.09 and a 1-year high of $115.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.66.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $471,582.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,518.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

