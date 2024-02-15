Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMYT. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,932,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,067,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,126,000 after buying an additional 445,996 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 1,508.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 459,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,384,000 after buying an additional 430,482 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,199,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,310,000 after buying an additional 398,388 shares during the period. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,049,000. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

NASDAQ MMYT opened at $57.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.75. MakeMyTrip Limited has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.63.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

