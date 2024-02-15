Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 2,100 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,911,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 653.2% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,737,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,773 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,857,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,043,000 after acquiring an additional 809,510 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 948,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,094,000 after acquiring an additional 567,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,817,000 after acquiring an additional 540,683 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Camden Property Trust

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total transaction of $3,765,361.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,237,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $962,752.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,283,641.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total value of $3,765,361.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,237,705.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,957 shares of company stock worth $5,495,920. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $93.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.84. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $82.81 and a 52 week high of $121.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

