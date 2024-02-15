Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 45,601 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,690 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 45,601 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC grew its position in Workday by 0.9% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its position in Workday by 2.1% in the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 11,195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 5.3% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,178,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $247,320,000 after acquiring an additional 59,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Workday by 33.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Workday from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.29.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total value of $17,655,639.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,988,505.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total value of $17,655,639.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $28,988,505.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total transaction of $29,995,241.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 392,775 shares of company stock valued at $107,780,173. 21.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $302.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $79.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,259.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $282.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.61. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.06 and a fifty-two week high of $308.95.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

