Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Hits New 52-Week High at $129.89

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $129.89 and last traded at $129.51, with a volume of 76478 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CNI. Barclays upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. TD Securities downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.20.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.24.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 241.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 121.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

