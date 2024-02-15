Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Sells C$20,557.50 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 250 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.23, for a total value of C$20,557.50.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$81.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$85.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$86.34. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of C$67.13 and a 12 month high of C$93.44. The firm has a market cap of C$88.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CNQ. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$106.00 to C$100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Desjardins decreased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$101.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$94.69.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

