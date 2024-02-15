Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,365 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.05% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $35,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.7% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 23,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 17,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.7% during the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.83. The stock had a trading volume of 633,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,347. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $86.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.83%.

CP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

