Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Plans Dividend of $0.07

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0739 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of ENDTF stock opened at C$9.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 2.72. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$8.76 and a 52-week high of C$10.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.
About Canoe EIT Income Fund
