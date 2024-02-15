Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Piper Sandler

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Piper Sandler currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth to $5.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.65.

NASDAQ CGC opened at $3.52 on Monday. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.84.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 33,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 67,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39,861 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 197.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 43,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 28,666 shares during the period. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

