Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Stock Performance
Shares of USAT stock opened at $6.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.23. Cantaloupe has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $12.94. The firm has a market cap of $461.30 million, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 2.25.
Cantaloupe Company Profile
