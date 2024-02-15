Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $180.00 price target on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $171.50.

Applied Materials Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $186.19 on Monday. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $188.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.44 and its 200-day moving average is $150.22. The company has a market capitalization of $154.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.55.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

Insider Activity

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $930,505,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 79,147.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $557,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719,196 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Applied Materials by 11.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,304,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,375,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

