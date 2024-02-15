Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Insider Lori A. Snyder Sells 8,101 Shares

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,751,423.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,203.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CSL stock opened at $347.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $350.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.98.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.70. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,115,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,156,441,000 after acquiring an additional 40,344 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $668,430,000 after acquiring an additional 90,597 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,426,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $622,508,000 after acquiring an additional 75,075 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,065,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $529,872,000 after acquiring an additional 295,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $486,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,104 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.67.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

