CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ossiam grew its position in CarMax by 134.7% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in CarMax by 31.5% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 58,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 14,052 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in CarMax by 6.9% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 934,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,080,000 after acquiring an additional 60,604 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in CarMax by 13.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markel Group Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 21.7% in the third quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of KMX opened at $72.76 on Thursday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.76 and a 1 year high of $87.50. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.47 and a 200-day moving average of $72.77.

Insider Activity at CarMax

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $192,574.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $357,849.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,304,446.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $192,574.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $357,849.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,704 shares of company stock worth $11,233,876 over the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

