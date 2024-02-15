Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM) Short Interest Down 37.3% in January

Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a decline of 37.3% from the January 15th total of 72,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 293,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Castellum Trading Up 9.1 %
Shares of CTM opened at $0.32 on Thursday. Castellum has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.
Castellum (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.74 million for the quarter. Castellum had a negative net margin of 48.18% and a negative return on equity of 75.37%.
Castellum, Inc provides services in the areas of cybersecurity, information technology, electronic and information warfare, and information operations. Its services include intelligence analysis, software development, software engineering, program management, strategic and mission planning, information assurance, cybersecurity and policy support, and data analytics services.
