Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM) Short Interest Down 37.3% in January

Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a decline of 37.3% from the January 15th total of 72,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 293,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Castellum Trading Up 9.1 %

Shares of CTM opened at $0.32 on Thursday. Castellum has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Castellum (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.74 million for the quarter. Castellum had a negative net margin of 48.18% and a negative return on equity of 75.37%.

Institutional Trading of Castellum

Castellum Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Castellum by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 503,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 278,500 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castellum during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Castellum during the second quarter worth $25,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Castellum during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Castellum in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Castellum, Inc provides services in the areas of cybersecurity, information technology, electronic and information warfare, and information operations. Its services include intelligence analysis, software development, software engineering, program management, strategic and mission planning, information assurance, cybersecurity and policy support, and data analytics services.

