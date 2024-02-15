Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 367 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 228.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 897.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in CSX during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.24.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $37.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.41. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $73.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.91%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

