Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 818,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,724,000 after buying an additional 422,822 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 34.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 59,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 15,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at about $3,303,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darling Ingredients

In other news, CAO Joseph Manzi bought 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $44,464.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,978 shares in the company, valued at $302,705.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darling Ingredients Stock Up 2.3 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAR opened at $41.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.12. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.97 and a 52 week high of $71.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.90.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

