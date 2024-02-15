Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watchman Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 32,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in PayPal by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,287,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,719,000 after acquiring an additional 40,639 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 15,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $14,803,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PayPal

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $58.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.83. The firm has a market cap of $63.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $79.27.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.