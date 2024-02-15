Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $76,000 Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $37,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.09, for a total transaction of $185,709.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares in the company, valued at $115,054.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 481 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.09, for a total transaction of $185,709.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares in the company, valued at $115,054.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,093.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,903 shares of company stock valued at $43,117,206. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $381.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $353.08 and its 200 day moving average is $315.04. The company has a market cap of $134.50 billion, a PE ratio of 75.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.37. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.65 and a 1 year high of $392.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.