Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $619,226,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,952,000 after acquiring an additional 425,918 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,179,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,186,837,000 after acquiring an additional 389,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,849,554,000 after purchasing an additional 340,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $915.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $795.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $707.18. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $467.02 and a 12 month high of $928.97.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 28.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $793.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.33, for a total transaction of $1,306,868.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,699,931.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.33, for a total transaction of $1,306,868.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,047 shares in the company, valued at $5,699,931.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $678,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,920,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,714 shares of company stock worth $20,871,781 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

