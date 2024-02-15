Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $66,000 Investment in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in PNM Resources in the second quarter worth about $47,315,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,874,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,541,000 after buying an additional 793,558 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 247.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 735,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,189,000 after acquiring an additional 524,400 shares during the period. Jet Capital Investors L P acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,324,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 17.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,160,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,677,000 after acquiring an additional 471,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNM. Barclays initiated coverage on PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Mizuho lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PNM Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

PNM Resources Price Performance

PNM Resources stock opened at $36.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.36. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.63 and a 12-month high of $49.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $412.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.05 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 10.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.49%.

PNM Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Articles

