Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 55.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,979,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,199,000 after buying an additional 8,928,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,429,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,055 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 21,310.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,699,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668,377 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 84.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,690,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055,294 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 9.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,514,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,086,000 after purchasing an additional 304,339 shares during the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,356,364.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Paul Elenio bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,075.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 282,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,056.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,412 shares in the company, valued at $13,356,364.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 70,000 shares of company stock worth $848,325 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABR. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.42.

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Up 4.4 %

NYSE:ABR opened at $12.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 38.40 and a quick ratio of 38.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.42. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 2.00.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

