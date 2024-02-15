CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,373 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 29.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCCS. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Insider Transactions at CCC Intelligent Solutions

In related news, Director International L.P. Advent sold 22,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $230,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,119,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,066,432.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Trading Up 2.1 %

CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $11.31 on Thursday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $8.33 and a one year high of $13.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.55 and a beta of 0.60.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.