CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD) Short Interest Update

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the January 15th total of 3,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CEA Industries stock opened at $0.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.62. CEA Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.75.

CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. CEA Industries had a negative return on equity of 22.48% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in CEA Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in CEA Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in CEA Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in CEA Industries by 75.7% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 64,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 27,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

CEA Industries Inc provides environmental control, and other technologies and services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems.

