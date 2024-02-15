Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the January 15th total of 865,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CELC shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Celcuity from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

In other Celcuity news, Director David Dalvey sold 2,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $30,096.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 237,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,303.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 7,410 shares of company stock worth $110,126 in the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Celcuity by 599.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,024,000 after purchasing an additional 782,486 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,210,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,955,000 after buying an additional 766,316 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Celcuity by 12,563.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 633,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after buying an additional 628,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Celcuity by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,985,000 after acquiring an additional 374,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Celcuity by 734.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 230,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CELC opened at $15.46 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.98. Celcuity has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $16.12. The company has a current ratio of 11.15, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 0.74.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.09). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Celcuity will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

