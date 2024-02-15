Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the January 15th total of 865,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.5 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on CELC shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Celcuity from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Celcuity by 599.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,024,000 after purchasing an additional 782,486 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,210,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,955,000 after buying an additional 766,316 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Celcuity by 12,563.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 633,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after buying an additional 628,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Celcuity by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,985,000 after acquiring an additional 374,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Celcuity by 734.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 230,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.
Celcuity Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ CELC opened at $15.46 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.98. Celcuity has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $16.12. The company has a current ratio of 11.15, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 0.74.
Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.09). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Celcuity will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Celcuity Company Profile
Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.
