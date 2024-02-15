Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) CAO Howard Machek Sells 5,000 Shares

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) CAO Howard Machek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,378.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Central Garden & Pet Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $37.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $39.55.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $750.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th were given a dividend of $20.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th.

CENTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Institutional Trading of Central Garden & Pet

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CENTA. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,238,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,122,000 after buying an additional 484,638 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,824,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,788,000. CQS US LLC raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 370.9% in the 3rd quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 163,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 128,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,409,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

