Cereplast (OTCMKTS:CERPQ) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cereplast, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CERPQ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.48. Cereplast shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 9,571,500 shares traded.
Cereplast Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.39.
Cereplast Company Profile
Cereplast, Inc does not have significant operation. Previously, it was involved in the development and are commercialization of bio-based resins. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Zhengzhou, China.
