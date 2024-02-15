Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) Trading 24.4% Higher

Challenger Energy Group PLC (LON:CEG – Get Free Report) shot up 24.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00). 254,550,537 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,127% from the average session volume of 20,749,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09 ($0.00).

Challenger Energy Group Trading Up 9.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of £12.06 million, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.08.

About Challenger Energy Group

Challenger Energy Group PLC engages in the development, production, appraisal, and exploration of oil and gas properties. Its property portfolio consists of four producing fields in Trinidad and Tobago; a 100% working interest in AREA OFF-1 block and operates 14,557 square kilometers in Uruguay; 100% interest in four exploration licenses in the Bahamas; and a 100% interest in Weg naar Zee Project located in Suriname.

