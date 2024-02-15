Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Shares Down 3.6%

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 376,123 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 357,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.
Charlotte’s Web Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.25.
About Charlotte’s Web
Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc is involved in the farming, manufacture, marketing, and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. The company's products categories include hemp extract oil tinctures, such as liquid products; gummies comprising sleep, stress, immunity, and exercise recovery products; and capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as products for pets under the Charlotte's Web, CBD Medic, CBD Clinic, and Harmony Hemp brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Charlotte’s Web
- What are earnings reports?
- Pfizer at 10-year support: Is it a massive buy opportunity?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Restaurant Brands expands its Burger King franchise empire
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Gene therapy: Why does it cost millions for a single treatment?
Receive News & Ratings for Charlotte's Web Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlotte's Web and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.