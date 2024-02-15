Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Check-Cap Stock Performance

Shares of CHEK stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.95. Check-Cap has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $4.63.

Get Check-Cap alerts:

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.39. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Check-Cap will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Check-Cap

Check-Cap Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Check-Cap in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Check-Cap during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Check-Cap by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47,868 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Check-Cap during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Check-Cap by 363.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 176,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.