Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Shares of CHEK stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.95. Check-Cap has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $4.63.
Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.39. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Check-Cap will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.
Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.
