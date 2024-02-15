Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $36.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CHEF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,945. Chefs’ Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $38.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 68.47 and a beta of 2.19.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chefs’ Warehouse

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $180,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,549.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chefs’ Warehouse

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 150.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 49.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, including artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

