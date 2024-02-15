Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.67 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Chefs’ Warehouse updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CHEF stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.38. The company had a trading volume of 88,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,700. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.82 and a beta of 2.19. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $38.57.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHEF shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $180,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,549.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,439,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,511,000 after acquiring an additional 27,901 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,834,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,116,000 after purchasing an additional 34,363 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,532,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,374,000 after purchasing an additional 48,272 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 16.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,295,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,436,000 after purchasing an additional 183,918 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,242,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,434,000 after purchasing an additional 33,422 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, including artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

