Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,339 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $6,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 647 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,077 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on LNG. StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.70.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $155.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.30 and a 52 week high of $183.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.80.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.44%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.