China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Stock Price Down 0.8%

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.70 and last traded at $11.83. Approximately 90,216 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 116,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.93.

China Construction Bank Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $149.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.34.

About China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments.

