China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CGA opened at $2.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.29. China Green Agriculture has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $4.37. The stock has a market cap of $40.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.48.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.40 million for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%.
China Green Agriculture Company Profile
China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).
