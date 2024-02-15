Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the network equipment provider on Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Cisco Systems has raised its dividend by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Cisco Systems has a payout ratio of 38.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cisco Systems to earn $3.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.3%.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $50.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $204.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $65,000. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $156,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. New Street Research lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.26.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

