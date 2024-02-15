Citigroup Boosts Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target to $340.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $255.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $288.61.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $316.71 on Monday. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $204.04 and a 12-month high of $334.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $293.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $161.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 21.18 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.82%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at $17,774,001.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,194 shares of company stock worth $13,000,471 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Caterpillar

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,029,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,583,372,000 after purchasing an additional 96,479 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,532,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,339,234,000 after purchasing an additional 156,608 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,145,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,408,481,000 after purchasing an additional 179,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,962,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,900,847,000 after acquiring an additional 111,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

