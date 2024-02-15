Citigroup Cuts Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $57.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MGA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Magna International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Magna International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Magna International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.00.

Magna International stock opened at $54.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.60. Magna International has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Magna International will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Magna International’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Magna International during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 189,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 53,695 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 576.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

