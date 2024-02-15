Citigroup Increases Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Price Target to $13.00

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.22% from the company’s current price.

MIR stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $10.06. 1,094,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,138. Mirion Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $10.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $8.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,485,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mirion Technologies by 31.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,863,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328,271 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Mirion Technologies by 869.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,267,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mirion Technologies by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,327,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $11,488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial.

