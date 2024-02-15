Citigroup Raises SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target to $71.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.30.

SSNC stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.59. The stock had a trading volume of 491,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,318. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $63.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 364.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 82.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

