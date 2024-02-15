Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.60.
Clearway Energy Trading Up 0.5 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearway Energy
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Clearway Energy by 31.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 23.3% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.94% of the company’s stock.
Clearway Energy Company Profile
Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.
